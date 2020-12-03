Metropolis labs to conduct 60,000 Covid tests free of charge

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Metropolis private labs will conduct 25,000 RT-PCR tests free of charge in the Nashik Municipal Corporation limit. Earlier, it had conducted 35,000 tests free of charge. So far, over 2.55 lakh Covid tests have been conducted. With a drop in new cases from October and November, the number of RT-PCR and antigen tests was reduced. </p>.<p>Over 66,000 patients turned positive out of the total tests conducted in the NMC limit. It is being feared that new cases are likely to rise as winter has started. Only 10 patients were found positive in April. However, after relaxation in lockdown rules in June, Corona began to spread.</p><p>As a result, the number of tests then increased from July. The number of tests increased to 1200 per day. Later it increased all the more in August and September. The number of antigen tests increased to 1000 per day and RTPCR tests as 500.</p><p>Till November 20, a total of 2,51,798 tests including RT-PCR, antigen, and truenet have been conducted in the NMC limit. Metropolis lab, which is a private lab, had made 35,000 RT-PCR tests available free of charge for Nashik city as a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).</p><p>However, it stopped the free tests. It has again conveyed to conduct more 25,000 RT-PCR tests free of charge for the city. The labs have agreed to conduct a total of 60,000 tests free of charge, informed superintendent (health), NMC Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje.</p>