Metkar new treasurer of State Judo Association

NASHIK: In another state level sports association selection, Ravindra Metkar, an office bearer of Judo Association of Nashik and a recipient of National Medal of Judo, has been selected as the Treasurer of Maharashtra State Association. The general meeting of Maharashtra State Judo Association was held on Sunday 17th October at Satara.

The meeting elected a new executive for the next five years. The various district representatives of Maharashtra unanimously re-elected the President Dhananjay and expressed confidence in him and voted for him. Ratnagiri’s Shailesh Tilak was elected as the General Secretary.

In the new executive, Bilimoria Kavas of Mumbai and Y. N. Purushottam Chaudhary of Bangera, Nagpur and Rajkumar Punekar of Amravati were selected. Ganesh Shetkar of Beed was selected as the joint secretary. The election was conducted in the presence of Judas Federation of India treasurer Kailas Yadav and Maharashtra Olympic Association joint secretary Dayanand Kumar.