Message of brotherhood in Gazhal Katta

NASHIK: Ghazal artist Santosh Kamble in his style said “To jasa dindis Bhagwa dwaj asu shakato, to tasa Makka Madina Haj asu Shakato”. With these lines he gave message of brotherhood, specially in such times where the country is divided over religious beliefs. As soon as he recited these lines the audience applauded him.

The Ghazal Mancha was inaugurated at the 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. After the ghazal stage held in Sahitya Sammelan at Dombivali, this different style has once again been introduced for the audiences of Maharashtra in Nashik. A total of 190 ghazal artists participated in the Gahzal Katta.

Kala Katta: a visual arts delicacy

NASHIK: The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan included the ‘Kala Katta’ an art platform for the visual arts practitioners. For the very first time such an experiment was done in Sahitya Sammelan.

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Maha Mandal included. The audiences too gave it a huge response and people were crowding the building galleries to see the artists perform live.

In the open space at the center of the main Pharmacy Building the live Kala Katta was organised. It was an artist demonstration of various visual arts including paintings, sculptures and calligraphy as well. An exhibition of paintings and sculpture exhibition cum sale was also organised in the Pharmacy building.

The main gate of the exhibition was given the name of renowned painter late Shivajirao Tupe. His paintings are also showcased in the exhibition. The sculpture exhibition gate has been named after the late Madan Garge.

The painters and sculptors including Praful Sawant, Varun Bhoir, Usha Nagpure an expert of Warli art, Sanjay Durgwad, Santosh Masal, Mahesh Jagtap a calligraphy artist, Ravindra Dandgawal, Aniket Mahale, Rajesh Sawant and other artists demonstrated their skill live at the Kala Katta for the audiences.

The exhibition has a total of 96 paintings which includes all types of paintings including water colour, oil paintings, acrylic paintings and others too. The sculpture and paintings are in portrait and abstract too. The gallery is getting a huge response and around 5,000 footfalls have been recorded roughly by the coordinators.