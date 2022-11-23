Mercury settles around 9 degrees Celsius

While Nashik has also seen a dramatic drop in temperature level since last four days. For the first time, in this season, the city temperatue had dropped to single digit on November 20. Nashik yesterday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius after dip in mercury to 10.4 degrees on Saturday.

In the last seven days, since November 15, the city temperature has dipped by 5.7 degree notches. On Nov 15, the night temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees.