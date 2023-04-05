Mercury rising in city

Nashik

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the country will experience a long-lasting heat wave between April and June. According to weather report, temperatures in the city are likely to remain above average by the end of this month and throughout the summer.

In Nashik, the mercury rising for the past five days. On March 31, the city recorded a maxium temeperature of 30.0 degrees Celsius, on April 1, day temperature was recorded at 32.4 degrees, on April 2 (33.3), on April 3 (34.1) and yesterday the rising temperature at 35.4 degrees Celsius was recorded. In short, in the last five days the mercury rose by 5.4 degrees Celsius signalling hotter days ahead. However the night temperature is hovering between 16.0 degrees and 19.0 degrees for the past few days due to intermittent cloudy weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a heat wave in most parts of central, eastern, and northwestern India from April to June. The forecast includes most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Nashik which is likely to experience higher-than-normal temperatures during the summer.

Weather experts have said that almost half of Maharashtra, including Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada, and some districts of Vidarbha, will feel the impact of the heat wave.

The Meteorological Department has also released a forecast for unseasonal rainfall in April 2023, predicting that the entire country will receive normal rainfall (88-112 per cent) during this period. The northwest, central, and peninsular areas are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, less than normal rainfall is expected in East and Northeast India, as well as some parts of the West Coast of India.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra stated, “A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana.”

A heatwave is declared when a station’s maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly areas, with a minimum deviation of 4.5 degrees Celsius. India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping started in 1901, as per the IMD.

Be that as it may, above-normal rainfall (37.6 mm against an ordinary of 29.9 mm) because of seven western disturbances, including serious areas of strength for five, held temperatures under control in March.

The third driest and warmest March in 121 years occurred in 2022. In addition, the nation experienced its third-warmest April, its eleventh-warmest August, and its eighth-warmest September since 1901.