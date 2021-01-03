Mercury rises eight degrees in a week

Nashik : Since for the last six consecutive days, the city is witnessing a gradual rise in its minimum temperature level. Since December 28, a rise of 8.1 degrees Celsius has been recorded in its minimum temperature. On Saturday, a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city.



Meanwhile, sky remained overcast throughout the day yesterday.



On December 28, a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city. While on December 29 and 30, a minimum of 11.8 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded, similarly on Dec 31st, 12.4, on January 1st, the new year day 16.4, and yesterday a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius was recorded. Thus, a rise of 8.1 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature was recorded in last six days.



Nashik city on Tuesday recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius temperature, the lowest of this season, said the Weather Department.



A season's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius on December 22. Since then there has been a consistent rise recorded in minimum temperature of the city with the mercury hovering between 10 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius.



Recently, a lowest temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Niphad tehsil on December 22. It was the lowest temperature in the state. The temperature was registered at Kundewadi wheat research centre of the tehsil. Since then, the district is witnessing a gradual rise in its minimum temperature level.



According to Skymet Weather forecast, weather activity in the next 24 hours, however, will be favourable for rain in Konkan Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, as well as North India including Mumbai and Pune and some places, will see rain.