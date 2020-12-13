Mercury rises by 9 degrees in a week

Since for the last six consecutive days, the city is witnessing a gradual rise in its minimum temperature level. Since December 7, a rise of 8.5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in its minimum temperature. On Saturday, a minimum temperature of 19.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city.



Meanwhile, sky remained overcast throughout the day yesterday with light drizzles in isolated parts of the district. On December 7, a minimum of 10.5 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in the city. While on December 8, a minimum of 13.0 degrees Celsius, on Dec 9, 13.2, on Dec 10 (16.3), on December 11 (20.1) and yesterday a minimum temperature of 19.0 degrees Celsius was recorded.



A lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius on November 12. Since then there has been a constant rise recorded in minimum temperature of the city with the mercury hovering between 12 degrees to 20 degrees.



Recently, a lowest temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Niphad tehsil on December 7. It was the lowest temperature in the state. The temperature was registered at Kundewadi wheat research centre of the tehsil. Since then, the district is witnessing a gradual rise in its minimum temperature level.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rains and thunderstorms have been forecast over central Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh from December 12-15.



According to the Department, the combination of a cyclonic circulation over North Madhya Maharashtra and wind confluence over central India will collectively cause isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over Madhya Maharashtra till Tuesday, and across Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from Sunday to Tuesday.

