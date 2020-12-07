Mercury in district drops to 10.1 degrees Celsius

<p>NASHIK: The district recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was the lowest temperature of the season. The effect of snowfall in the Northern states of India can be felt here. The minimum temperature in North-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada has dropped slightly. </p>.<p>The minimum temperature in Niphad town, the grape growing belt of the Nashik district has dropped to 10 degrees Celsius. For the last few days, the district is witnessing a gradual drop in its minimum temperature level. Since December 1, a drop of 6.7 degrees Celsius has been recorded in its minimum temperature. On Saturday, a minimum of 11.1 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded. </p><p>On December 1st, a minimum of 17.8 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded. While on December 2, a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius, on Dec 3, 13.0, and on Dec 4, a minimum temperature of 14.0 degrees Celsius was recorded. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius on November 12. Since then, there has been a constant rise recorded in the minimum temperature of the city, with the mercury hovering between 12 degrees to 20 degrees.</p><p>The state had witnessed the first cold of the season in the second week of November. However, there was a constant rise in minimum temperature was recorded till November 19. Meanwhile, the grape growers are worried about this and are implementing all the measures to protect their vineyards.</p>