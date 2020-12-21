Mercury in district drops by 3 degrees Celsius

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The mercury in Nashik district has registered a drop of 3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature has lowered to 14 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Maharashtra has dropped by 6 degrees Celsius in the last 10 days. As Northern states in India are witnessing snowfall, the central areas are experiencing its effect.</p>.<p>A cold wave is being projected in North Maharashtra. Jammu Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are experiencing snowfall for the last few days. The neighbourhood states are also witnessing its effects. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have witnessed cold after the minimum temperature in these states has dropped. The minimum temperature in Maharashtra had risen to 20-12 degrees Celsius ten days ago. </p><p>The mercury in western Maharashtra has now dropped to 13 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is likely in North Maharashtra in the next few days. The mercury at Nashik had dropped to 10.5 degrees Celsius on December 7. It has dropped again to 14 degrees Celsius in the last 10 days. Last year, the mercury had dropped to 5-7 degrees Celsius in the last week of December. It is being projected that grapes are likely to be affected by the rising cold.</p>.<p><strong>Temperature in district in the last 10 days</strong></p><ul><li><p> Dec 11 - 20.1 degrees Celsius</p></li><li><p> Dec 12 - 19.0 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 13 - 17.6 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 14 - 18.0 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 15 - 15.4 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 16 - 16.0 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 17 - 16.0 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 18 - 15.1 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 19 - 14.2 degrees Celsius </p></li><li><p>Dec 20 - 14.2 degrees Celsius</p></li></ul>