Mercury hovers around 12 degrees

Nashik : Since for the last six consecutive days, the city is witnessing fluctuations in its minimum temperature level. Since February 1, a slight rise in minimum temperature has been recorded. While on Saturday, a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city.

On Saturday, the night temperature in the city dropped to 12.0 degree Celsius, while the day temperature was reported to be at 29.3 degrees Celsius. The change in the weather conditions is likely due to the penetration of cooler northerly winds in the state for fluctuations in temperature.

The city’s minimum temperature is hovering around 12 degrees Celsius since February 1. Temperature may drop below 10 at the end week of this week.

On Monday in the current week, a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city. While on Tuesday, a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded, similarly on Wednesday, 11.3, on Thursday a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius was recorded, while on Friday a minimum of 13.6 degrees C temperature was recorded in the city.

Thus, a slight rise in the minimum temperature was recorded in last six days. Earlier, a season’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius on December 22. Since then there has been a consistent rise recorded in minimum temperature of the city with the mercury hovering between 10 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius.

Recently, a lowest temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Niphad tehsil on December 22. It was the lowest temperature in the state. The temperature was registered at Kundewadi wheat research centre of the tehsil. Since then, the district is witnessing a gradual rise in its minimum temperature level.