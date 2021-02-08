Mercury drops to 10 degrees Celsius in district

Nashik: Lowest temperature as 10 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nashik district on Sunday. It was the lowest temperature in the state. Earlier, lowest temperature as 11.4 degrees Celsius had been recorded in the last week of January. The minimum temperature at Niphad tehsil which is known as sugarcane belt of the district dropped below 8 degrees Celsius.

The most parts of the state had received unseasonal rains in the last week of December and first two weeks of January. The rains had destroyed the standing crops on large scale and farmers had suffered huge financial losses.

The cold, however, had disappeared then and minimum temperature in the state had gone up to 15-20 degrees Celsius. Thereafter, the lowest temperature as 11.4 degrees Celsius had been recorded on January 27, 2021, at Nashik. Jalgaon district had also recorded the lowest temperature on the day.

For the last few days, the district is witnessing a gradual drop in its minimum temperature level. On Sunday, a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded. The mercury at Niphad tehsil also dropped.

Minimum temperature as 7.2 was recorded here. On the other, Mahabaleshwar, the famous hill station in Maharashtra recorded minimum temperature as 13.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in isolated places of Vidarbha also dropped remarkably.

Following a change in weather conditions, the state is experiencing a cold again. The minimum temperature at Gondiya on Sunday was 10.2 degrees Celsius, while Jalgaon district recorded minimum temperature as 10.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Pune was 10.8 degrees Celsius, whereas Malegaon registered 11.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. The minimum temperature at Akola was 11.3 degrees Celsius and at Aurangabad, it was 12.5 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature, while the minimum temperature at Amravati was 13.4 degrees Celsius. Buldhana registered 14 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

The minimum temperature at Nagpur was 14.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 14.9 degrees Celsius at Satara. Nanded and Wasim recorded 16 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature, while Solapur registered 16.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Meanwhile, Nashikites were experiencing cold throughout the entire day on Sunday.