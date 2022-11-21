Mercury dips to single digit for first time this season

Nashik
The city’s temperature dipped to a single digit for the first time this season, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 9.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Nashikites are experiencing the winter chill thanks to the cold wave from the North. For the second day in a row, low temperatures have been recorded in Niphad and Nashik. Grap belt Niphad, a tehsil headquarters near Nashik, continues to be among the coldest places in the state.
According to the records in the weather observatory of Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi, the town recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius yesterday, a day after recording a night temperature at 8.1 degrees on Saturday. -- A drop of almost one degrees in last 24 hours. The temperature at Niphad was dropped to 3.0 degrees in December last.
While Nashik has also seen a dramatic drop in temperature level since last two, three days. For the first time, in this season, the city temperatue has dropped to single digit. Nashik yesterday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius after dip in mercury to 10.4 degrees on Saturday.
In the last five days, since November 15, the city temperature has dipped by 5.4 degrees notches to 9.8 degrees. On Nov 15, the night temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees. In the meantime, farmers’ worries have increased in Nashik district due to cold weather. Increased cold will have a big effect on onion and grape crops.