Deshdoot Times

Mercury dips in North Maharashtra

Nashik @ 11; Niphad 8.8 degrees
Mercury dips in North Maharashtra
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
jalgaon
niphad
Mercury drops
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com