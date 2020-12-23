Memorial of freedom fighter Tatya Tope at Yeola

* Work underway on eight acres of land

Nashik : Work of a grand memorial of great freedom fighter Tatya Tope is currently underway at Yeola, the birthplace of a general in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.



Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal inspected progress of the Tatya Tope Memorial at Yeola with the concerned project officials. He also directed the authorities to complete the work of the memorial as soon as possible.



A grand memorial of great freedom fighter Tatya Tope is being erected on 8.72 acres of land in the vicinity of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Muktibhoomi. A fund of Rs 10.50 crore has been provided for this memorial.



The central government will have 75 per cent share, the state government will bear 15 per cent of the project cost and Yeola municipality will contribute 10 per cent.



The monument will includes information centre, museum, auditorium, library, garden, audio-visual hall, music fountain, laser show, canteen, open amphitheater, parking, toilet and other state of the art facilities.



The work of this memorial is 50 percent completed and rest of the work has picked up pace. Bhujbal on the occasion inspected the work and ordered that it should be completed as soon as possible.



Tatya Tope was a general in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and one of its notable leaders. Despite lacking formal military training, This great freedom fighter is widely considered as the best and most effective rebel general. Tope was executed by the British Government at Shivpuri on 18 April 1859.



