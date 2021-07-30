Memorandum handed over to Municipal Commissioner

NASHIK: Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena president Amey Khopkar held discussions with the artists about the Kalidas auditorium and handed over a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. Many issues related to the Kalidas auditorium, which is a source of pride for all Nashikies, are currently pending.

After the start of the renovated auditorium in 2019, according to the discussions held between the Municipal Commissioner, the chairman of the standing committee and the chairman of the All India Marathi Natya Parishad, a single rate for the plays with a ticket price of up to Rs.500 and higher rates for plays with rates above Rs. 500 were fixed. But due to the wording in the rules means a rate of Rs. 499 for plays up to the first four lines.

As per the decision of the Marathi Play Producers Association, ticket prices for the play are being kept at Rs Rs. 500, Rs. 400, Rs. 300 and Rs. 250. Due to the above rules, the deposit paid for the plays submitted from January 1, 2019 to date has not been received by the drama companies. From time to time, Marathi playwrights and artists have given statements about this.

The administration changed the timing of the dramas without asking anyone. After that, the deposit amount of those plays which were ended late than the scheduled time has been withheld till today and it is unjust. It is not possible for the playwrights whose financial condition is not well after Corona to give the rent amount before three months.

When the auditorium opens, the producers should be allowed to pay the rent four days before the planned show. NMC should not force the artists to bear any additional burden for a special room, it has been demanded. General secretary of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Sandeep Deshpande and other office bearers were present on this occasion.