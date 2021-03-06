Member to be nominated at Deolali Cantonment Board

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Central government has varied the constitution of 56 Cantonment Boards as per notification dated February 2, 2021. The government has notified all command offices to send the names of nominated people’s representatives till March 19. Those aspirants in Deolali Camp are making moves for this. </p>.<p>The DGDE office, defence ministry, New Delhi has as per its order dated March 3 has ordered to form a panel of Brigadier, chief executive officers to select the nominated members who are to be appointed on the varied board. It has been instructed that this person should be non-government. The members of the varied board, Brigadier and the chief executive officer should recommend the name of nominated members. </p><p>They have to submit the proposal with recommendations of the Principal Director and GoC-in chief to the defence ministry by March 19. Many have started lobbying to get appointed on the varied board. Senior corporator Baburao Mojad, Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya and regional vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s scheduled castes and tribes wing Pritam Adhav have started preparations for this. </p><p>Vrikshamitra Tanaji Bhor, Suresh Kadam, Anita Godse, Paramjitsingh Kochar, and others are also taking efforts. As Cantonment Board president and chief executive officer have the powers to send names of three nominated members on varied board, proposals from people can be sought and the interviews of aspirants can be conducted. Earlier, Vitthalrao Adke had been appointed in 1983-84, while Bomiseth Netarwala had been appointed in 2004-05.</p>