Mega job fair from tomorrow

Nashik: Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department has organised a State-level Mega Job Fair on Saturday (Dec 12) and Sunday (Dec 13) to provide employment opportunities to the candidates in various fields, informed by the Principal of the Industrial Training Institute and Information Centre, Nashik.



Thousands of vacancies are being made available by various employers across the state. 31,000 vacancies have been made available by 185 employers and 2500 candidates have so far applied online for the same. Eligible candidates are being interviewed online by employers via mobile phone and video conferencing.



Lockdown was made mandatory in the state to prevent the spread of Corona infection. It had an adverse impact on industry and business sectors.



However, these industries and businesses in the state are now functioning normal as before. Hence in order to make available various employment opportunities and to fill the vacuum of employment created in various fields, caused due to the Covid-19 impact, a state-level "Maharojgar Melava" has been organised.



Vacancies will be notified online by the employers on the web portal www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in . For this, online interviews will be conducted through mobile phones by the employers of suitable candidates who have registered on this web portal and are matching as eligible for the vacancies or have applied online.



Unemployed candidates should log on to the above web portal to avail this golden opportunity. Apply for available vacancies as per educational qualifications, the official said. Till December 13, various vacancies from new employers are becoming available on this portal every day.



Therefore, candidates should apply for various vacancies by logging in to the Mahaswayam mobile application or website every day so that many interview opportunities may be available as per eligibility. Such an appeal has been made by Sampat Chate, Assistant Commissioner, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Nashik.



