Meeting to decide on reopening of schools

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong> : District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal yesterday said that final decision for reopening of schools will be taken at a special meeting on Sunday (today). On one side, the state government is in the process of unlocking of all the sectors, while differences of opinion are also surfacing on whether to reopen schools by adhering to safety guidelines. </p> .<p>“I think parents are at the centre of this. Instead of taking a decision in haste, a final decision whether to reopen schools or not will be taken at a special meeting on Sunday in the presence of chief officers from the district, headmasters and associations of parents,” Bhujbal said.</p><p>The decision will be in the larger interest of teachers, parents and students, assured the minister. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was talking to media in Nashik on Saturday. On one hand, he said, the risk of Corona is increasing and parents are still not ready to send their children to school, while the academic institutions, on the other hand are facing a dilemma on how to manage the prevailing situation.</p><p>Preparations for starting the school will be reviewed in the meeting, he added. In such a situation, it is important to know the opinion of the parents. Therefore, the decision to reopen the school will be taken at the meeting, Bhujbal informed.</p>