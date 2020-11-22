Meeting to decide on reopening of schools
Deshdoot Times

Meeting to decide on reopening of schools

Decision of parents important
Geetika Sachdev
schools
Parents
District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal
Reopening schools
Coivd19
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com