Meet sniffers of Nashik City Police

NASHIK: A call rings at police headquarters, the person on the opposite in a frightening and sobbing voice tells the operator that a bomb has been planted in an administration building of Nashik city. The bomb squad immediately set their equipment, get their gears, and most importantly, the colleagues who will guide them to the bomb's location, the sniffer dogs of the Nashik City Police Squad.
The Nashik city police have five highly trained sniffer dogs. All the five trained dogs in the city police force are trained to track down criminals in every serious crime, whether it's murder, robbery, burglary or search for explosives, planted to create law and order situations. Google, Simba, Max, Nita, and Lucky are the ones who are not only serving the lives of Nashikites but risking theirs too. The Deshdoot Times took an initiative to introduce Nashikites to their unsung heroes.
Nashik’s ‘Google’ is at the forefront in the ranking of dog squads that uncover crimes in the police force across the state. These dogs are feared by criminals and have the best track records. No matter how smart a criminal gets, when he conducts any crime, he leaves behind some evidence at the crime scene. These traces are picked by these sniffer dogs to nab the criminal.
The Nashik Dog Squad has a Doberman Google, Labrador Simba, and German Shepherd Nita help the police to find a way to escape from the crime scene. Along with these German Shepard, Max also specializes in sniffing drugs.
Cases solved
‘Lucky’ alerted the bomb squad by sniffing the about the box on Sharanpur Road. One of the toys in the box was found filled with alcohol. Google had tracked down an armed robbery at the Muthoot Finance office. Google alone has uncovered more than 15 cases so far, while Simba has also directed police investigations into various burglary and robbery cases.
Achievements
The youngest dog in the squad, Google, has won Maharashtra Police Kartavya Bronze Medal, and Max has won 3 Gold Medals. In Maharashtra Police Krida Spardha, Google has won 3 Gold Medals. Others are also best in their respective workers and cases assigned and are serving Nashikites.
(Article by: Shantanu Zagade, Intern at Deshdoot Times)