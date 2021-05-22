Medical officials will give Tocilizumab, Amphotericin B: Mandhare

NASHIK: Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B will be made available by the competent medical officers in Nashik Municipal Corporation, Malegaon Municipal Corporation and in rural parts of Nashik to make these drugs available to the hospital immediately, informed District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Friday.

In a circular released by Deputy Collector (Administration) and incident manager of injection supply Dr. Arvind Anturlikar it was stated that medical health officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation has been authorized for Nashik Municipal Corporation area, while District Civil Surgeon for rural parts of Nashik and medical officer of Malegaon Municipal Corporation for Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

The above injections must be obtained by the concerned doctor of the hospital in which the patient is being treated by submitting the required information in the prescribed form from the competent authority. Most hospitals are operating in this manner. But some medical professionals are prescribing prescriptions to patients or their relatives for the above injections and forcing them to bring the above injections by any means.

This is in violation of the procedure laid down by the disaster management cell. However, the above procedure should be strictly followed. Also, in case of violation of this procedure, strict action will be taken against the concerned under the Disaster Management Act, said District Collector Mandhare