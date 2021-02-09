Medical help cell inaugurated

Nashik : A medical help cell started by Shiv Sena was inaugurated on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde.

The medical help cell has been started by Yogesh Maske at Mamta Anand complex on Nashik-Pune highway. MP Raut on the occasion said that Shiv Sena helped via its medical cell to those needy during Covid pandemic. It also helped people in reducing their hospital bills. MP Raut on the occasion honoured those doctors and nurses who did a remarkable job during Covid-19 period.

MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, liaison chief Bhausaheb Choudhary, MP Hemant Godse, deputy leader Babanrao Gholap and Vasant Gite expressed their views on the occasion.

Former MLA Yogesh Gholap, former district chief Dutta Gaikwad, Vinayak Pande, Raju Lavate, Ajay Boraste and others were also present.