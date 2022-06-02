Measures to prevent accidents on highways

NASHIK: Over the last fortnight, the number of accidents on the stretch between Vilholi to Ghoti on National Highway No. 3 has increased significantly and many have lost their lives.

The news that the highway has become a death trap was published in the daily ‘Deshdoot’ on May 21. Citizens have thanked the daily ‘Deshdoot’ as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken serious notice of the concerns raised.

Chief convener of Road Safety Action Committee Sandeep Bhai Pagere, president Dr. Rupesh Nathe and executive president Seema Divate had submitted a memorandum to the NHAI authorities demanding concrete measures to prevent accident on highways.

Taking note of the demand and the concerns raised by Deshdoot, senior officials of the highway inspected the accident-prone stretch on the highway. Accordingly it has been planned to construct iron bridge on the Lakebill phata, which is an accident zone.

An advanced speed breakers will be installed on the highway to reduce the speed of vehicles before each intersection, which will limit the speed of vehicles up to 30 kmph.

In addition, directional signs will be installed at every place. Solar powered street lights will also be installed at every place on the highway.

It was also demanded that the highway administration should keep ready a reserved ambulance. All the bridges were also inspected at this time.

According to the senior officials of the highway, all the preventive measures will be completed in eight days before the onset of monsoon. The actual work will start from today (June 2).

Dr. Rupesh Nathe, founder president of Hindavi Swarajya Group, said that the Road Safety Action Committee will keep a close vigil on all the highway works from now on.

Chief convener Pagere, president Dr. Nathe, executive president Divate, Gokul Dhongade, Atmaram Mate, Sanjay Kashyap, Rishikesh Mudhale, Ajay Kashyap and Santosh Aher were present.