Measures needed for effective implementation

District Collector Gangatharan D, District superintendent agriculture officer Vivek Sonawane, deputy director of agriculture Kailas Nikam and Atma project director R S Nikam were present.

While secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry Rajeev Bansal, director of Pune agriculture commissioner Dr K P Mote, Chandrasekhar Bari of marketing federation, district marketing officer B P Deshmukh, chief executive officer of Nashik Airport cargo transport Mahesh Banjan, president of Draksha Bagayatdar Sangh Kailas Bhosale and Vilas Shinde of Sahyadri Farmer Producer Company were also present online.

Union Minister of State Dr Pawar said that there is good demand for agricultural and non-agricultural seasonal produce in our district, in the country and abroad. For this, the farmers and agricultural product companies in the district should be guided and planned diligently to get the maximum benefit from the scheme.

As Nashik district is a leader in agricultural production, through the Krishi Udan Yojana, agricultural products will be available in the global market through air service. For this, the agriculture department and the agricultural producing companies of the district should jointly determine the air routes for the export of the product to the region with higher demand and in the domestic market with the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation so that quality and fresh agricultural produce produced in the district can be delivered to the potential place by air in time, said Union Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar.