Means a lot to be top of the table: Rohit
Deshdoot Times

Means a lot to be top of the table: Rohit

Abhishek Vibhandik

ABU DHABI :

Mumbai Indians (MI) climbed to the top of the table with their five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com