Means a lot to be top of the table: Rohit

<p><strong>ABU DHABI :</strong></p><p>Mumbai Indians (MI) climbed to the top of the table with their five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.</p>.<p>Skipper Rohit Sharma said that being top of the table gives the team confidence on the way they are approaching their matches.</p><p>"Means a lot (to be top of the table). The kind of cricket we are playing, gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.</p><p>The defending champions first restricted DC to 162/4 despite their opener Shikhar Dhawan playing through the innings before chasing down the target with two balls to spare. Rohit said that they would like to make sure that one of the top order batsmen stays till the end in the death overs which did not happen for MI on Sunday.</p><p>"We were clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out. That is something we need to tighten up," he said.</p><p>"But again, I don't want to go too much into it because I think they batted really well. Chasing has not been so great in this tournament so looking at what we have done with the bat in the second half gives us that confidence we can chase any score."</p><p>This was MI's fourth consecutive win and they next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.</p>