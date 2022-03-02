Meal for 3000 stranded Indians after PM's appeal

NASHIK: In a direct appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to religious organisations to provide every assistance to the stranded Indians, including students in Ukraine on the sidelines of the Ukraine crisis, BAPS Sansthan has arranged food for 3000 students in Poland.

"Under the guidance of Swami Bramhavihari Maharaj, a kitchen has been arranged in Poland yesterday," said Swami Tirthaswarup Maharaj of BAPS’s Akshardham Mandir in Ahmedabad while talking to Deshdoot. A meal for 3000 Indians is being arranged in Poland. After this, arrangements will be made in Romania, Hungary. The organisation's goal is that no Indian will be deprived of help. “We will never lose the confidence and expectation with which the Prime Minister approached our organisation,” he said.

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made direct contact with the country’s religious sects for the safety of students in the country and has appealed to them for help. At midnight, PM Modi made direct contact with BAPS Sansthan’s Dharmaguru Bramhavihari Swami Maharaj over the phone. At the time, he expressed concern for the safety of stranded students.