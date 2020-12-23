Me For Maharashtra for environment conservation: Students' involvement holds key

Nashik: In an unique initiative, school and college students across Maharashtra are being invited to share actionable ideas to combat environmental challenges.



The initiative of the Government of Maharashtra, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aims to give an opportunity to children to present student-led solutions through ‘Ideas for Action’, an essay contest. The contest intents to inculcate and encourage the spirit of "Me For Maharashtra" among young minds to craft responsible young generation.



The contest will give young minds a chance to share a solution for Maharashtra’s Land, Water and Air. NEERI and PwC are knowledge partners in this creative effort.



They will get an opportunity to share their ideas with Aditya Thackeray, Environment Minister and other environment experts. Winners will also get chance to participate in ‘Environment 2.0-Gen Next: Land, Water, Air’, a goal-oriented conference of influencers in February 2021.



The Department of Environment and Climate Change has also launched a comprehensive initiative called 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan' to make citizens aware of climate change and environmental issues as well as to make conscious efforts to improve the environment.



Focus on land, water, air, fire and sky



This is the first special venture in India, based on the five elements of land, water, air, fire and sky. What is special is that students will get involved in this activity. Students will have the opportunity to suggest measures for environmental conservation. This project will be implemented in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Climate Change and Project Mumbai.

