MCQ exams for distance education

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct examinations for those registered under the School of Open Learning (SOL) or distance learning mode from December 7. The decision has come after two years from the varsity after complaints registered by the students.

The exams will be held through an online platform with multiple choice questions (MCQ) for the Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Masters of Commerce, Masters of Business Administration courses. In the last academic year, more than 13,000 students had taken admissions to distance courses under SOL.

A notification issued by the university officials said that timetable and other details are available on the website, http://www.unipune.ac.in/SOL/. Detailed exam guidelines have been released for students who will be appearing for the proctored online exams for the first time. After exams for distance mode students were cancelled last year, first year students were directly promoted to the second year based on their internal assessment results.

According to the guidelines, an important point that students have been asked to note is that though the session duration may be shown as 120 minutes or two hours at the time of login, the exam duration is only 60 minutes, after which students would get logged out.