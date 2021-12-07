Mayuri-Yogita bag trophy

NASHIK: The TSD Run for Nashik, a Time Speed distance rally organised by Western India Sports association (WISA) took place in Nashik on Sunday after a Covid gap two and a half years.

Mayuri Kulkarni-Yogita Patil emerged victorious in the Women's group. Mayuri Kulkarni is the EDP dept head at Deshdoot.

Among the other winners were Suraj Deshmukh-Sameer Malwade in four wheeler category; Lina Khairnar-Ankita Kale in two-wheeler category. In the e-bikes category where in riders participated for the promotion, Abid-Zahid emerged victorious.

The rally organised to inculcate the sense of time, speed and distance among the drivers also aimed to instill the spirit of motor vehicle sports. The rally that started from Courtyard Marriot on Sunday morning traverssed through Girnare, Beje, Gangapur, Mahiravani, Pahine, Wadivarhe was cheered enthusiastically welcomed by the villagers enroute.

The fog on the cold Sunday morning created some hinderence for the drivers but did not deter their spirits. The winners of all these groups were honored with mementos, certificates and prizes.

Results