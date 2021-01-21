Mayor visits site

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Mayor Satish Kulkarni inspected a site on Wednesday where the 94th All India Marathi literary convention will be held. He was accompanied by municipal office bearers and those from the field of literature. The Marathi literary convention will be held on the ground opposite the engineering college of Gokhale education society in the city.</p>.<p>NMC house leader Satish Sonawane, group leader Jagdish Patil, Gajanan Shelar, Shahu Khaire, corporator Gurumeet Bagga, Sameer Kamble, Jayprakash Jategaonkar of Lokhitwadi Mandal, and others were also present. Various issues were discussed during the visit. Mayor Kulkarni said that they will plan for the organization of the Marathi literary convention to make a different impression among the litterateurs who will visit the convention from the country as well as in the world. Nashik Municipal Corporation will provide every help, he added.</p>