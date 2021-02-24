Mayor visits NMC ward number 31

Nashik: Mayor Satish Kulkarni and NMC house leader Satish Sonawane on Tuesday visited NMC ward number 31 after receiving complaints from citizens.

Residents of Prashant Nagar and Bal Mukund Nagar on the occasion stated that colony roads in Prashant Nagar are not developed for the last 15-20 years. The roads are not developed yet as roads and open spaces are not handed over yet to Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Residents also stated that they are facing inconvenience as they are receiving water supply with low pressure. It is also needed to replace old electricity poles. There is also a need to install electricity fitting at electricity poles in some areas, residents also said.

The Mayor then instructed that officials of construction, electricity and water supply departments should visit the area and to supply water with sufficient pressure to the area. He also instructed to solve all these issues within two months. There was a demand to lay speed breakers on the road between Pathardi Phata to Pathardi village considering the traffic congestion issue.

The Mayor instructed the water supply department to construct monsoon sewage and to lay a drinking water pipeline again in Bal Mukund Nagar and Gajanan Maharaj temple area. Residents also demanded to develop a traffic island at Pandurang Chowk, Damodar colony and to construct road dividers. The Mayor assured to complete these works within two-three months.

Corporator Bhagwan Donde, Pushpa Avhad, former corporator Sanjay Navale, NMC officials and employees were also present on the occasion.