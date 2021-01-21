Mayor requests to construct roads in city

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Mayor Satish Kulkarni, in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, has requested to construct DP roads worth Rs 250 crore considering demand by corporators. Both Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena got involved in an argument last month over taking credit for flyover construction between Divya Adlab and City Centre Mall signal in New Nashik and Mico circle. </p>.<p>The Mayor on January 19, 2021, gave a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, demanding to stay the tender process of these flyovers. He asked the Municipal Commissioner to stay the work, citing the requirement of Rs 250 crore. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is taking a follow up with administration to do development works of corporators in all the 31 wards of the city.</p><p> In its reply, the administration has stated that development works cannot be completed as revenue has been declined. The Mayor suggested the Municipal Commissioner for transfer of Rs 100 crore to the Corporation from the unspent fund of Rs 200 Cr meant for the Smart City Company project, and to complete development works using Rs 100 Cr. He also asked the Municipal Commissioner to take efforts for seeking permission from the government to raise a loan of Rs 250 Cr for the development of DP roads in the city.</p>