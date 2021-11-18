Mayor orders recruitment on honorarium basis

NASHIK: Irrespective of non-approval from the state government, Mayor Satish Kulkarni yesterday ordered recruitment on an honorarium basis in Nashik Municipal Corporation to mitigate manpower shortage. “Although the draft proposal was sent to the government in 2017, the recruitment in NMC has not been approved until now.

The administration should consider how many days to run the Nashik Municipal Corporation on a contractual basis.,” he questioned while chairing a special general body meeting (GBM) which was held for about six hours.

The NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena opposed the timing of the GBM for recruitment in the run up to the upcoming civic elections. A special GBM was organised yesterday under the chairmanship of Mayor Satish Kulkarni to approve recruitments on an honorarium basis for the posts of masonry worker, fireman, driver, cleaner, junior clerk, garden inspector, gardener, garden worker, engineer, etc. It was suggested to start the recruitment process for about 1017 workers as soon as possible.

Vacancies in ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories of the corporation will be filled on honorarium basis and efforts are underway to appoint 700 cleaners also on honorarium basis. An attempt was made earlier to fill the vacancies in the corporation on a fixed pay basis due to rising establishment costs, but it was not successful.

BJP’s efforts to resolve this issue in the form of honorarium recruitment in the last phase of ‘powerplay’ were seen yesterday. On the letter by Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite, committee members Mukesh Shahane, Ratnamala Rane, Pratibha Pawar, and Madhuri Bolkar had demanded a special general body meeting for the recruitment of honorarium. Accordingly, Mayor Kulkarni had called a special meeting to decide on the honorarium recruitment proposal to remove the slack in the administrative work due to vacancies in the corporation.

A total of 7090 posts in various cadres have been sanctioned on the Establishment Appendix of NMC. Out of which about 2631 posts have become vacant due to monthly retirement of officers and employees and voluntary retirement. NMC has not been able to recruit for the last 24 years.

Now, if these 2631 vacancies are to be filled on honorarium basis, there are many difficulties. Currently, many posts have become vacant due to the promotion process. As per the rules, junior-level officers and employees are expected to be promoted to this post. After that, the remaining posts have to be filled on honorarium basis.