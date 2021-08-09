Mayor leaves for Delhi to meet Union Water Minister

NASHIK: A delegation of BJP office bearers led by Mayor Satish Kulkarni left for Delhi by train from Nashik Road railway station on Sunday at 7 pm to seek funds from the Central government for the implementation of the Godavari River Pollution Control Plan. Municipal city engineers and other officials have accompanied him to Delhi. Union Water Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat will meet them on August 10. Godavari river of Nashik has religious significance.

Simhastha Kumbh is held at the banks of Godavari in Nashik every 12 years. However, the Godavari river has become polluted in the last few years. Sewage from natural nallas connected to the river is causing pollution of Godavari river. The Municipal Corporation has already spent over Rs 500 crore to reduce the pollution of the river. In the Smart City Mission around Rs. 500 crore is also being spent on pollution control and beautification of the Godavari river under the ambitious project ‘Project Goda’.

However, despite spending crores of rupees, the de-pollution plan has not yet been successful. Measures were taken to reduce Godavari pollution following a petition filed in the High Court. Guidance was also sought from technical institutes like NEERI. However, the severity of the pollution has not diminished. The exact source of water pollution in the 19 km basin of Godavari was explored by the Municipal Corporation. Mainly from Gangapur village to Dasak Panchak, 67 nallas are discharging polluted water from various places in the Godavari basin.

Therefore, measures are now required on a war-footing to reduce pollution of Godavari. The ‘Namami Ganga’ scheme was launched in 2014 with the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cleaning the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. On that basis, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to implement the Namami Godavari scheme for the cleaning of the Godavari river, known as the Ganga of the South.