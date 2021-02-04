Mayor inspects Kanetkar, Kusumagraj gardens

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Mayor Satish Kulkarni inspected Kanetkar and Kusumagraj gardens on Monday because of the Marathi literary convention that is to be held in Nashik in March. The Mayor inspected the Kanetkar garden in ward number 9 at the Satpur division on Monday, the death anniversary of senior Marathi litterateur Vasant Kanetkar.</p>.<p>He also inspected the Kusumagraj garden in ward number 4 at the Panchavati division. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has constructed Kanetkar garden on 17 acres of land 15 years ago. If it gets renovated, it can be a point of attraction for Nashikites and tourists, and NMC can earn good revenue. General Body Meeting approved renewal and renovation of Kanetkar garden, Mayor informed. </p><p>Kusumargraj garden has been developed on around 5000 square metre area in the Panchavati division. Plaques having poems of poet Kusumagraj have been set up in it. Plant flower trees as litterateurs across the country and the state can visit it during the Marathi literary convention. Renew the garden, instructed the Mayor.</p>