Maya Sonawane in Women’s IPL T20

NASHIK: Nashik’s Maya Sonawane has been selected for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. All the matches of the T20 Challenge will be played from May 23 to 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s Gahunje, Pune Stadium.

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will feature veteran women cricketers from South Africa, England, West Indies, Australia and India. Maya Sonawane of Nashik took 2 wickets against Railways in the final of the Senior Women’s Twenty20 at the Lalbhai Stadium, Surat, in games recently organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI. Earlier, Maya Sonawane had taken 4/4 wickets against Andhra and Kerala in a chain match at Puducherry.

With her impressive leg-spin bowling, Maya made a total of 11 wickets in this senior women’s T20 tournament. In the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons, Maya was the highest wicket-taker in India in the under-23 women’s event. She had done well in representing Maharashtra in the 2018-19 Under-23 T20 tournament at Puducherry. She was also selected for the national level camp of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) organised by the BCCI.

Maya has been selected for the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on the strength of her consistent performance. Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte and District Cricket Association office bearers have congratulated Maya Sonawane on her selection for the prestigious Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 and wished her success in the competition.

Maya Sonawane, a native of Sinnar, turned to cricket because of Sinnar’s Sunil Kandi. From the very beginning, she received valuable guidance from the late Avinash Agharkar, the senior coach of Nashik District Cricket Association. She also received guidance from Nashik District Cricket Association coach Shivaji Jadhav and Sinnar from time to time. Maya holds from an ordinary family. Only at the age of 11, Maya was selected for the Maharashtra team.