Matale takes charge as chairperson

NASHIK: Newly elected chairperson of Nashik divisional ward committee Suvarna Matale took charge of the post on Thursday. Shiv Sena candidate Matale was elected unopposed as Shiv Sena has 13 members. She entered the office on Thursday afternoon. Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar extended his greetings to her and confided that development in New Nashik will get the impetus now. Corporator Shyamkumar Sabale, Sudam Demse, Bhushan Rane, BJP corporator Rakesh Donde and others also extended their greetings to Matale.