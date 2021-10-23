Massive ticket checking saves Rs.71.25 crores

NASHIK: Central Railway, in following the Covid-19 protocol as per the Government’s directives and sensitizing the passengers to take all precautions while travelling, has been very prompt and tactful in penalizing the errand passenger. During the period April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, a total of 12.47 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travellers were detected in suburban and non-suburban trains (long distance trains) trains and an amount of Rs.71.25 crores was realized as penalty.

This is highest in terms of revenue among all Zonal Railways. During the period April 17, 2021 to September 30, 2021, special teams of ticket checking personnel detected and penalized a total of 25,610 cases of non-compliance of covid-19 appropriate behavior. A total of 20,570 cases of passengers not wearing masks or face covers and 5,040 cases of people not allowed to travel as per covid-19 guidelines were detected and an amount of Rs.34.74 lakhs and Rs.25.20 lakhs respectively were realized as fine.

Central Railway in its endeavor to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel, has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel. Intensive and regular ticket checking drives are conducted in suburban and non-suburban / Mail Express trains to ensure that only bonafide passengers travel in trains in accordance with Government guidelines and following Covid19 protocol. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all norms mandated for Covid-19.