Mask mandatory at Saptashrungi Garh, Trimbakeshwar temple

Nashik
Devotees are likely to throng major temples in Maharashtra on the occasion of the consecutive holidays of Christmas and New Year. Against this backdrop, important temple administrations in the state have started taking decisions regarding making masks compulsory.
The Saptashringi Temple Trust and Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust in the district have informed that it will be mandatory for the devotees to wear masks to be cautious about Corona. The decision to compulsory masks will be binding for the devotees.
A warning has been given on behalf of the trustees that the devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple without a mask.
It has been appealed to avoid crowding in the temple area, follow social distancing and complete vaccination including booster dose.
In the meantime, according to the sources, Shirdi’s Saibaba Sansthan has been alerted in the wake of the Covid outbreak abroad. Sai devotees coming for darshan have been urged to use masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitizers, while at Ambabai temple in Kolhapur, a decision has been taken to make masks compulsory for the employees. However, the devotees are not forced to wear masks so far.
While, the decision regarding masks is likely to be made today (Saturday) at the lord Vitthala temple in Pandharpur. Also instructions have been given to the employees of the Mumbadevi temple in Mumbai to wear masks. Besides, devotees are also being urged to use masks.
On the occasion of New Year, Nashik and other temples of the state are also likely to be crowded. Already, Corona patients are increasing rapidly in China. The infection there has also been found in India, and nearly 4 patients have been found in the country .
Considering the increasing number of patients, temples have taken vigilance and may be asked to follow the rules of Corona slowly.