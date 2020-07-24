Married woman commits suicide with two minor daughters

DHULE :

A married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, along with her two minor children, in Sakri tehsil in Dhule district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Anita Pankaj Shinde (28), her two daughters Riya (5) and Bhagyashree (3).

The incident came to light in the afternoon, when the woman's father Mohan Jadhav and her husband Pankaj came home from work for lunch at around 1330 hours, Police said.

The woman's father had come to stay with them eight days ago. The reason behind the suicide has yet to be ascertained Police have registered a case of accidental death in this regard. Further investigation is on, sources added.