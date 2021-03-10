Markets to remain closed on weekends

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: District Collector Suraj Mandhare has ordered to keep the markets and religious places in the district, including Nashik city, completely closed on weekends - Saturday and Sunday - citing a large number of people who generally step out for outing and shopping on these two days. </p>.<p>However, essential services, including medical, hospital, grocery stores, distribution of vegetables and newspapers, etc. will continue to remain operational, said an order issued by District Collector Suraj Mandhare. The number of Corona-positive patients is increasing rapidly in Nashik along with the state. On average, more than 600 patients are found positive in the city every day, the headache of the district administration has increased. </p><p>Stricter restrictions will be imposed in the district, including the city, from today (March 10) to curb Covid-19 infection. The biggest challenge facing the district administration is to curb overcrowding at public places and restrict the unnecessary movement of people. Generally, citizens go out and shop in large numbers on weekend days. Malls, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, tourist and entertainment spots, and markets remain crowded on these two crucial days. </p><p>To add to the worries, people flout social distancing norms even though fines are being levied. The district administration has issued orders that all markets in the district, including the city, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Its main purpose is to break the chain of rapidly spreading corona infections.</p>