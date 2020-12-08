Market committees to remain closed today

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: On the backdrop of a nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions across the country in protest against the anti-farmer agriculture bills of the central government, showing solidarity with the agitating farmers, all market committees in Nashik district will remain closed today December 8), according to the market committees management sources. </p>.<p>Farmers across the country have been affected by the agriculture law passed by the central government. The farmers’ organisations are appealing to all to participate in today’s Bharat Bandh. In a sarcastic remark, farmers are terming ‘8/12’ as an important issue rather than 7/12 in today’s context. </p><p>A handbill has been released by the Satana Agricultural Produce Market Committee in this regard. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Market Committee Co-operative Union Ltd, Pune, has supported the farmers’ nationwide agitation. Due to the Bharat Bandh, the auction of onions, maize, grains, and pomegranates in the Satana Market Committee will remain closed. </p><p>The regular market committee is said to be opened on Wednesday. Devidas Pingale, Chairman, Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee, has also issued a statement in which all the Agricultural Produce Market Committees will remain closed on the backdrop of the strike called by farmers’ unions across the country today against all the three agricultural laws imposed by the central government. The Nashik APMC is also no exception to it.</p><p> This is likely to hamper the sale of farm produce. Devidas Pingale, Chairman, Nashik APMC and former MP, has appealed in a letter to all the farmers in Nashik district not to transact their produce and give their one day to the agitation. It is alleged that due to the three bills of the central government on agriculture, the farmers will suffer. All the market committees in the country will be affected by the strike.</p><p> Therefore, the market committees in the district will also be closed due to the nationwide shutdown. Farmers have been urged to take precautionary measures to avoid spoilage of their produce during the agitation</p>