Marathi Patrakar Sangh to honour achievers

Nashik: As many as 44 achievers, organisations including print media, electronic media, art, sports, newspaper vendors, entrepreneurs, social organisations, excellent gram panchayat, Covid-19 centres will be honoured with "Karya Gaurav Puraskar -- an award to honour work --

by Nashik Taluka Marathi Patrakar Sangh (press association).



The award presentation ceremony will be held on 8th January at 11 am. The award will be presented at the hands of various dignitaries at Dr. Gujar Subhash High School, Deolali Camp, informed Taluka President Godse. A meeting of the Press Association was held under the chairmanship of Sudhakar Godse to select the awarded for this coveted honour.



The awaedees are as follows: For print media, Digambar Shahane (Deshdoot), Praveen Bidve (Maharashtra Times), Devyani Sonar (Gavkari), Valmik Shirsath (Sakal), Sharad Chandra Khairnar (Lokmat), Amol Yadav (Punyanagari), Chandan Khatele (Divya Marathi), Haribhau Sonawane (Bhramar), Sushant Kirve (Apala Mahanagar), Tushar Jagtap (Pudhari), Rajesh Jadhav (Laksh Maharashtra), Siddhant Kothule (Dainik Bhaskar),



For electronic media, Ajay Unhavane (NTV) , Santosh Bhavsar (Nashik City News), Praveen Netawane (Adhikar News), Bhavesh Brahmankar (India Darpan), Bhaskar Sonawane (Disha News), Ravi Patil (Janmat Marathi), Ravindra Jadhav (Vision News) and Vilas Dattu Pawar (Shinde), Sunil Magar (Nashik Road), newspaper vendor Sukdev Kale (Vadner Dumala), Dheeraj Mande (entrepreneur), Shivkarya Gadkot Conservation Society, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Yogacharya Ulhas Kulkarni Cyclists Group, Anuj Multipurpose Service Society (social), Bytco Hospital, Cantonment Hospital, Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Hospital, SMBT Hospital,



as well as Susaraj Achari, Dr Mangesh Sonawane, Krishna Garad, Shivani Gaikwad, Poonam Gaidhani, (educational), Rupali Gaikhe, Tanmayi Joglekar, Mahesh Khairnar (arts, sports) Kotamgaon, Sansari, Indiranagar - Galoshi, Odha (best gram panchayat) and Bhagur municipal council for cleanliness will be honoured with a medal, certificate, shawl, coconut and bouquet.



Members of Nashik Taluka Patrakar Sangh including Founder President Motiram Pingale, Taluka President Godse, Working President Sunil Pawar, Vice President Dinesh Thombre and others have appealed to attend the programme.