Marathi literature needs a scientific approach: Dr. Narlikar

On the occasion, Bhujbal welcomed the chief guest Javed Akhtar, minister Subhash Desai, president of Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Kautikrao Thale-Patil, former convention president Nagnath Kotapalle, Sadanand More, Shripad Sabnis, Uttamrao Kamble, Laxmikant Deshmukh, Shubhangi Raje Gaikwad of Baroda Sansthan, and MP Srinivas Patil.

Former MLC Hemant Takle anchored the program. Initially, Pt. Makrand Hingane and his colleagues performed Kusumagraj’s song ‘Garja Jayjaykar. Milind Gandhi and composer Sanjay Gite performed the Sammelan song.

Bhujbal in his speech said that Government must provide support to such literary meets. Bhujbal asserted that he would be the first to oppose if anyone is imposing restrictions on writers, authors.

“Marathi language is a classic language. Seven years have been passed and the matter is pending with the Central govt to accord classical language status to Marathi,” said Bhujbal.

Novelist and inaugurator of the meet Vishwas Patil, Chief Guest Javed Akhtar, Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai, Welcome Committee President Chhagan Bhujbal, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, MLA Saroj Aher, Hiraman Khoskar, Sudhir Tambe, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod. Jaiprakash Jategaonkar, Chief Executive Hemant Takle, Sanjay Karanjkar, Shankar Borhade, and Vishwas Thakur were present.

Absence disappointing: Thale-Patil

It is said that the literary meet and controversy are a synonym for each other. The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan inaugurated yesterday with a grand Granth Dindi in cold weather condition is no exception to it. The absence of Sahitya Sammelan President Jayant Narlikar on the medical ground has disappointed Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal President Kautikrao Thale-Patil.

He gave Francis Dibrito's example, who despite illness attended the previous lit fest. Thale-Patil said that it would have been better if Narlikar had come and sat even if for an hour.

“Care must now be taken in choosing a President. Henceforth efforts should be made to ensure that the person who is to chair the literary meet should be fit and fine. I would have been happier if the President of this literary meet would have come."

Marathi is a culture: CM Thackeray

Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is an intimate subject for all of us. It is a great pleasure that this year’s 94th literary fest is taking place in the holy land of Nashik and the city of great poet Kusumagraj. The development of the Marathi language is the focus of all of us. We are consciously trying to make the Marathi language a classical language and also to give Marathi a place in education. Marathi is not just a language, it is a culture, thus expressed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This literary festival will inspire new talents in various literary streams in Marathi, the Chief Minister said.

The richness of Marathi attracted me: Akhtar

Shayars were also invited to the darbar of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and so I am here to attend the darbar of Marathi. I was introduced to this language by my friends and got to know the work of Vijay Tendulkar and P. L. Deshpande the richness of Marathi attracted me to it.