Marathi language in Cantonment’s e-portal

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: Deolali residents have expressed satisfaction over the decision to include the Marathi language in the e-portal of the cantonment as demanded by the activists of Yuva Sena. It would now be easier for the local general public to deal with various issues effectively through Marathi. </p><p>While the state government has made it mandatory to use Marathi language in all government work, the e-Cantonment portal launched for all the cantonment boards across the country did not, however, include the Marathi language. This matter was brought to the notice of the administration by the office bearers of Yuva Sena. </p><p>In the first week of April, Yuva Sena chief Pramod Mojad, city organizer Madhukar Godse, deputy chief Rohit Godse, city coordinator Navin Deokar and other office bearers had discussed the matter with the Chief Executive Officer that the number of Marathi speakers is higher in all the eight wards of the Deolali Cantonment.</p>