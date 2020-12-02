Marathas should get suitable representation: MKM

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) activists on Tuesday staged a severe demonstration in front of the Nashik MSEDCL office against the government for sidelining the selected SEBC Maratha candidates from the recruitment process. </p>.<p>During the scrutiny and verification of documents, the Maratha candidates selected from the (socially and educationally backward class) SEBC category for the posts of Central Assistant were sidelined in the whole process. </p><p>The activists shouted slogans against the government and submitted a memorandum to the Mahavitaran circle superintending engineer in this regard. The recruitment process was implemented for the post of Sub-Center Assistant in MSEDCL and accordingly, on 1st and 2nd December 2020, the documents are being verified in the office. </p><p>However, candidates from the SEBC category of the Maratha community have been deliberately excluded from the verification process. It is an injustice to the Maratha community, the activists said. Document verification of students selected from the SEBC category should also be completed on 1st and 2nd, they demanded. </p><p>In a way, the Maratha community is being disrespected by excluding the candidates from the Maratha community in the recruitment process. There is a feeling of great anger in the community against this, the memorandum stated. Sakal Maratha Samaj-Maratha Kranti Morcha is publicly protesting against the above action of MSEDCL.</p><p> Following the decision of the state-level meeting of Maratha Kranti Morcha held on 29th November 2020 in Pune, for this just demand, an agitation was organised in a democratic way on behalf of Sakal Maratha Samaj - Maratha Kranti Morcha at the office of the Superintending Engineer, MSEDCL.</p>