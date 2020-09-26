<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>"I am with the Maratha community not as a leader but as a Mawla of Chhatrapati. Let any first blow be on my chest.</p><p>I will not beg anyone," thus assured Chhatrapati MP Sambhaji Raje Bhosale to the community in the state level meeting of Maratha Kranti Morcha.</p>.<p>"I have come here not as Chhatrapati Sambhaji but as a servant of the Maratha community, a head of the family. I very humbly refuse to lead the community but assure you that the battle of reservation will be fought till the end."<br><br>He was speaking at a meeting of Maratha Kranti coordinators organised on Saturday at Madhuram banquet hall on Aurangabad Road here to outline future course of action. <br><br>MP Sambhaji Raje said, I will be with you as a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. All the organisations in the state need to sit together and discuss. You don't need to be emotional, but sometimes battles are need to be fought by guerrilla tactics. <br><br>The President of India himself came on the first Shiv Jayanti celebrated in Delhi. The President, the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff garlanded the image of Maharaj.<br><br>"Let's bring together all the scholars in the society and form different pressure committees. Both Chhatrapatis are one," he said and warned that <br>no one should try to provoke a quarrel between us.</p>.<p><em><strong>Burning of govt circular<br><br>On the issue of reservation, the aggressive community members shouted slogans against the circular issued by the state government for the Maratha community.</strong></em></p>.<p><em><strong>Message from Chhatrapati MP Udayan Raje Bhosale<br><br>In the meeting. Udayan Raje Bhosale's message was read by his nephew Yash Raje Bhosale. "I am with the community. I'm upset to have a reservation postponed. If need be I will resign as the MP. The state and central governments should take the right decision on reservation." </strong></em></p>