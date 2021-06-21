Maratha Quota: Round table conference to expose MVA

Kolhapur: A round table conference will be held on June 25 in Mumbai to “expose” the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the Maratha quota issue, stated Maratha Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti today (Monday).

Addressing a press meet, Samiti President Suresh Patil along with Maratha Coordination Committee member Vijaysing Mahadik said that the future course of action, with regards to agitation, will also be decided then.

“The conference will expose the decision taken by the MVA on the Maratha reservation and other related demands in the cabinet meet held on September 22 last year,” they said.

“The MVA is deceiving the Marathas by issuing bogus GR on the various demands,” they remarked. They informed, “Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athavale, former CM Narayan Rane, Opposition leader in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, and MLAs Narendra Patil, Prasad Lad and Ramesh Patil will participate in the conference.”

“Also, the representatives of around 42 Maratha outfits across the state and historians will also mark their presence,” they added.