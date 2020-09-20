Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinators meet Bhujbal

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>The coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha on Sunday met district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal and tabled their stand over Maratha reservation issue to him.</p>.<p>Bhujbal on the occasion stated, “I have full support to Maratha reservation. NCP party chief Sharad Pawar and state government are also in favour of this. State government will fight this judicial battle in the Supreme Court.” He also assured to table demands like withdrawing legal cases against Maratha Kranati Morcha coordinators, to start Sarathi with full capacity and to start hostel for girls belonging to Maratha community to the government and will fulfill them.</p>