Manmad-CSMT Mumbai Special flagged off

NASHIK: The Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve and Dr Bharati Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India flagged off the Manmad-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai Special train service from Manmad Railway Station at 11:00 am today.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister, Nashik, Dr Narendra Jadhav, Member of Parliament, Padmavati Dhatrak, President, Nagar Parishad, Manmad and Suhas Kande, MLA were present at the occasion as guests of honour.

The train no 02104 inaugural special left Manmad at 11:00 am and arrived at CSMT around 3:55 pm. Regular services will run as Train no. 02102-02101 Manmad-CSMT-Manmad Special Train.

Benefits of train

The Manmad-Lasalgaon belt is known for its massive onion production and is considered the Onion capital of Maharashtra. This train will connect Onion Capital with the Commercial Capital of the state.

This train will provide an economic, affordable and fast mode of transportation, thereby reducing road congestion.

This train will greatly benefit farmers, traders, students and daily commuters.

Detailed timings

02102 daily special will leave Manmad at 08:45 hrs and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.28 hrs same day.

02101 daily special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 15.45 hrs and arrive Manmad at 20.28 hrs same day.

Halts

The Manmad-CSMT special will halt at Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar.

Composition

One AC Chair Car, 8-second class seating (three reserved and five unreserved), two General Second class including Guard's brake vans.