Manjarpada, State’s first project in river water diversion

Nashik

The Manjarpada project is the first project in Maharashtra to divert water flowing to Gujarat. The Manjarpada scheme was approved by the Water Resources Department on 24 November 2006 by the efforts of the then Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to divert the water of the western channel rivers to the east channel Godavari basin through the diversion scheme.

This project was completed in the year 2019 i.e. almost 13 years after the approval of this plan. Due to this project, the farmers of Dindori tehsil along with drought-prone Yeola and Chandwad have received ample water for irrigation.

Small streams flow on the western side of the West Channel-East Channel dividing line, blocking water through small dams/Bandharas before the onset of a steep slope, and their spillway. Thus the nature of the project is to divert the river water through a canal on the eastern side .of the Godavari valley. Under the Manjarpada Diversion Scheme, water has been intercepted from the downstream side of Devsane village and released into the Unanda river upstream of Punegaon dam in Godavari valley through a tunnel.

The total length of the Manjarpada dam in this project is 3450 meters, from the sea level, the level of the dam top is 722 meters and the total water level is 718 meters. A total of 12 drains have been blocked in the total length of the dam. This water consists of a 1.20 km long junction tunnel and an 8.960 km long diversion tunnel. This way it is discharged into the Unanda River near the village of Mauje Haste through a total length of 10.16 km tunnel and then through a 3.20 km long open channel in the Unanda River. It is further distributed to Chandwad and Yeola tehsils through the Punegaon dam in the Godavari basin.